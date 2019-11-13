12,855 Shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 186,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,057 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $756,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.06.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.26. 69,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.75. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 386.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $8,311,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,916,236.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $345,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,610 shares of company stock valued at $16,437,971. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

