1ST BANCSHARES/SH (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Stock Price Up 2.6%

1ST BANCSHARES/SH (OTCMKTS:FIBH) shares rose 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75.

1ST BANCSHARES/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FIBH)

First Bancshares Inc (Bellevue, OH) operates as operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

