275,891 Shares in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 275,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 1,095.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,412,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after buying an additional 1,294,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,212,000 after buying an additional 487,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 895,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 266,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 233,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

TTM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 975,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,747. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.