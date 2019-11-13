3,805 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 22.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 153.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In related news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s stock opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.