814,987 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 814,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $30,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. 54,302,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,216,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 252,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,946.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko purchased 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 303,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,982. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

