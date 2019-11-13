ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ABB by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,332,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 816,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,088,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 744,147 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,752,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,843,000 after purchasing an additional 598,340 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ABB by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,006,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Societe Generale cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.