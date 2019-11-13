Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.