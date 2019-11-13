AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 39.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,719,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,190,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

