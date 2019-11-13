ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 156.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,665 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $191,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,562,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,880. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $46.41. 765,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,681. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

