Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.13. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 93,054 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACST. CIBC began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

