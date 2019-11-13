Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 target price on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $58.00 target price on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,176. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $162,104.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ravindra Kumar sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $153,318.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,422 shares of company stock valued at $969,486. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.