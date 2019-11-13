Accuvest Global Advisors Has $2.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 3.1% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.02. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

