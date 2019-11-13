Accuvest Global Advisors Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after buying an additional 3,517,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,353,000 after buying an additional 2,316,574 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $197,884,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $233.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $238.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

