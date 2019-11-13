AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.46.

ACRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 712,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,399. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $154.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 213,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,750 shares in the company, valued at $433,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $114,348 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

