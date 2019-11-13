Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su Sells 128,500 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 3.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

