Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.96

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 2833557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 12,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $168,541.78. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,023 shares of company stock worth $23,557,267 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

