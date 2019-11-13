Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.76.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $36.71 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $37.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.89, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 3.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $907,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,299,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 12,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $168,541.78. Insiders have sold a total of 733,023 shares of company stock worth $23,557,267 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after buying an additional 12,832,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,271,190,000 after buying an additional 4,205,071 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,789,000 after buying an additional 2,440,177 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,709,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,947,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,881,000 after buying an additional 1,495,510 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.