Advantego (OTCMKTS:ADGO) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Advantego Co. (OTCMKTS:ADGO)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 4,876,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 402% from the average daily volume of 972,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Advantego (OTCMKTS:ADGO)

Advantego Corporation develops digital and enterprise software products. It operates an intelligent solution platform that provides specialized business process as a services. It also provides product design, engineering, and manufacturing; custom enterprise software development; and intellectual property licensing services.

