AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,967 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 549.7% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

UNP opened at $175.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

