AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,135 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,135 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after buying an additional 154,682 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 29,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 51,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4425 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

