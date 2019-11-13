AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,094 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in BP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in BP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BP by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $570.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered their price target on shares of BP from $620.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.43.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

