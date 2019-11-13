Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

In other news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $16,013,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne acquired 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.77 per share, for a total transaction of $584,905.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,909.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,969. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

