Affinor Growers (CNSX:AFI) Trading Up 25%

Affinor Growers Inc (CNSX:AFI) shares were up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 247,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 292,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Affinor Growers (CNSX:AFI)

Affinor Growers Inc, a farming technology company, engages in acquiring, patenting, and commercializing various agriculture technologies and vertical farming technology for indoor controlled environment and outdoor greenhouse agriculture industry in North America. It grows crops, such as romaine lettuce, spinach, and strawberries using its vertical farming technology.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Affinor Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinor Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.