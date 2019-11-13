AGCO Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. AGCO has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,032.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,868.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,612,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Stephens began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

