Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 583,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 334.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd owned about 9.46% of Akari Therapeutics worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,724. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of -2.87. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

