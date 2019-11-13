Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) and Spanish Broadcasting System (NASDAQ:SBSAA) Critical Contrast

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) and Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Akazoo has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akazoo and Spanish Broadcasting System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akazoo N/A 6.84% 0.23% Spanish Broadcasting System 10.92% -7.22% 1.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akazoo and Spanish Broadcasting System’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akazoo N/A N/A $650,000.00 N/A N/A Spanish Broadcasting System $142.37 million 0.01 $16.49 million N/A N/A

Spanish Broadcasting System has higher revenue and earnings than Akazoo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Akazoo and Spanish Broadcasting System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akazoo 0 0 5 0 3.00 Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akazoo presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 437.82%. Given Akazoo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akazoo is more favorable than Spanish Broadcasting System.

Akazoo Company Profile

Akazoo S.A. operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis. Its platform includes 43 million registered users and 5.3 million premium subscribers. The company also offers radio services. Akazoo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It owns and operates 17 radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately 250 affiliate radio stations; and 6 television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. The company also produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual Websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station Websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Its radio station programming formats include Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Latin Rhythmic; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

