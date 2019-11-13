Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

AKRO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,877. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

