Alexa Henderson Buys 53 Shares of JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) Stock

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) insider Alexa Henderson purchased 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £223.66 ($292.25).

Shares of LON:JPS traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 415 ($5.42). The company had a trading volume of 21,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,215. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos has a twelve month low of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 424.41 ($5.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $226.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 408.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 374.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $4.40. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.47%.

About JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

