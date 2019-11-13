Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Up 15.6% in October

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 727,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Allegion has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $274,885.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,645 shares of company stock worth $5,862,284. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 191.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Allegion by 103.4% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

