AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,200 Shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Solar Senior Capital worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUNS opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $285.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUNS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

