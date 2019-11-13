AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $132.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $8,431,163.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,608,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,168 shares in the company, valued at $26,744,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,756 shares of company stock worth $43,162,570 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

