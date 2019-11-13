AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 40,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $10,032,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,611,364 shares of company stock worth $855,000,545. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $194.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $544.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.44.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.