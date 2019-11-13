AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

