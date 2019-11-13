Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total value of $30,475.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,043 shares of company stock valued at $40,364,988 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, reaching $1,296.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,180.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $904.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,323.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

