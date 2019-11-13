Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.0% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Alphabet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total transaction of $30,475.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,043 shares of company stock valued at $40,364,988. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,298.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $904.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,246.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,180.49. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,323.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.