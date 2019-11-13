Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,411.81.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,297.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,245.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,182.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,322.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

