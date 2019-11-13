Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,297.21 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,322.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,245.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,182.06. The company has a market capitalization of $902.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,411.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

