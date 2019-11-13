Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 8,965 Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ameresco worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 38.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 618,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 79,146 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 43.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $731.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco Inc has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $212.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.35%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,037,722 shares in the company, valued at $16,603,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,394,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,179,943.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,400 shares of company stock worth $6,285,737. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

