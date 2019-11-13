Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 35.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,790,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 472,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avista by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,786,000 after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 23.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,650,000 after acquiring an additional 241,109 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avista by 68.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 447,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61. Avista Corp has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVA. ValuEngine raised Avista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Williams Capital lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $67,269.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,787.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. Insiders sold 8,698 shares of company stock worth $407,282 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

