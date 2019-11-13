Alps Advisors Inc. Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $347,257.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $1,542,961. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Zscaler stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.08 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.