Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.33 ($50.38).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of EPA:ALO traded down €0.67 ($0.78) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €37.79 ($43.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.45). The company’s fifty day moving average is €37.89.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.