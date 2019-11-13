Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $129.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $131.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

