Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 1,993.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,459 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,763 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $242,954,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,549,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.