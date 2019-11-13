AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Holding SA provides technology solutions for the global travel industry. The company’s customer groups include travel providers which consists of airlines, hotels, rail and ferry operators; travel sellers consists of travel agencies and websites, travel buyers consists of corporations and travel management companies. Amadeus IT Holding SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AMADY traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.24. 20,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,733. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

