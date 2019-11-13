AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Holdings Increased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 85.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 97.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 126.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 165,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $999.03 million, a PE ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.81. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

