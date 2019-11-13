AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.61

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 340780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie set a $16.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $999.03 million, a PE ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 33.3% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $262,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 181,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $333,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

