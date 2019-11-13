American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 844,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 701,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AAT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 244,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.33. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.72 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

