American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Boosted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $35,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.26. 1,837,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,394. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.96.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

