American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of American Finance Trust worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 75.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 46.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Finance Trust news, Director Lisa Kabnick bought 14,310 shares of American Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $199,052.10.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

A number of research firms have commented on AFIN. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley began coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

