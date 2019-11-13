American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for American Finance Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

AFIN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $14.67. 15,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,873. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa Kabnick purchased 14,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,052.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

